Business, community leaders visit state Capitol for inaugural Owasso Day

Owasso Day was held at the Oklahoma Capitol on Tuesday, April 5.

The inaugural event provided a platform for local leaders to connect with their state representatives, and learn more about important legislation affecting their respective industries.

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary led the initiative, which comprised of participating business owners, city officials and school administrators who are committed to investing in Owasso’s continued success.

“Being able to bring our citizens … here and introduce them to not just the state Capitol, but introduce them to the Legislature, I think that, that is a beginning of a great movement for our community to start using their voice to move things forward for Owasso,” Levo Feary said.

Owasso Day was facilitated by Advocate Owasso, a group dedicated to engaging in legislative issues affecting the community, and played host to open discussions with a variety of lawmakers.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, along with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Speaker of the House Charles McCall, opened the roundtable dialogue, followed by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso; Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso; and several others.

“Coming here and talking to people is the best way to understand how the building works for a person who wants to advocate for something,” Dossett said. “To go have a conversation with the governor or with the lieutenant governor … that’s very powerful. I think it was a tremendous success.”

Owasso Mayor Bill Bush, who visited the Capitol, added, “Being able to hear all those things that impact your city … just to hear from these guys one on one … it makes you think about both sides, so it’s really important to be down here to just get that education from your representatives.”

Other Advocate Owasso participants like Leslie Clark, campus director at Tulsa Tech Owasso, and Alvin Fruga, city councilor and pastor at The Presence in Owasso, said they got a lot out of their visit to the state Capitol.

“What an opportunity we had,” Clark said. “Being able to hear from all levels of our government, all the way up to the highest level … just so appreciative of their availability and accessibility to our group today.”

Fruga added, “The thing that impressed me the most was that all of them (the legislators) were very engaged in the health of our state, and just helping Owasso and the state of Oklahoma to prosper.”

