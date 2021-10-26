Brothers plead guilty to reduced murder charge in 2019 Owasso robbery-killing

Two brothers avoided a jury trial by entering guilty pleas Monday in the 2019 murder of a 21-year-old Owasso man.

Devin and Montre Wilson, 18 and 26 respectively, sat shackled a seat apart from each other where the jury for their scheduled trial would have sat Monday morning. They could be seen exchanging a few words before District Judge Sharon Holmes addressed them individually.

As part of their plea agreements, both brothers’ charges were amended from first-degree to second-degree murder and sentences of 30 years in Department of Corrections custody were recommended.

Holmes accepted the guilty pleas and will decide whether to accept the sentencing agreement Dec. 6. The time will allow presentencing investigations to be completed.

Friends of Devin Wilson’s were seated on one side of the courtroom, and a few could be heard calling out to him as he was led outside.

“We love you, bro,” they said. “We’ll all be here for you.”

Their expressed support drew an audible expletive from a person seated on the victim’s side of the courtroom.