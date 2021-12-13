Brothers get 30 years each for second-degree murder of Owasso man

Two brothers were recently sentenced to spend the next 30 years of their lives in prison for the 2019 murder of a 21-year-old Owasso man.

Devin Wilson, 18, and Montre Wilson, 26, avoided a jury trial in October as part of a plea agreement that amended their charges from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. The pair are responsible for the Dec. 30, 2019, shooting death of Tyler Lee Collins.

The Wilsons went to Collins’ Owasso apartment under the guise of a drug buy on that day but robbed him instead, according to court affidavits.

A witness testified during an earlier hearing that Collins let the Wilsons inside before they “rushed” him from behind and demanded drugs and money from him.

Collins was shot in the head during the fight, and the witness said she heard his body “hit the floor like a bag of rocks” while the brothers fumbled over one another trying to find the drug stashes in the one-room apartment.

The witness, who was another customer, also fled but shortly afterward contacted the police through a third party.