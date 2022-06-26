Broken Arrow man wins St. Jude’s 2022 Dream Home Giveaway in Owasso

A Broken Arrow man was named the winner of St. Jude’s 2022 Dream Home Giveaway.

The children’s hospital on Sunday announced that it selected Steven Orrick as the recipient of this year’s drawing in Owasso.

“I am beyond ecstatic to win such a beautiful home in Owasso,” Orrick told the Owasso Reporter. “I’m still a little awestruck and in disbelief.”

This year’s Dream Home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon, is slotted at 2,500 square feet and valued at $495,000. It features an open, one-level floor plan from Shaw Homes, comprising three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

St. Jude partnered with Shaw Homes for the third year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

This year, the hospital increased the number of tickets from its previous 13,000, totaling $1.3 million, to 14,500, adding over $150,000 to the donation pot.

“St. Jude is an incredible organization, and I’m so amazed by the work they do,” Orrick said. “It will probably take a few days for all of this to fully sink in.”

St. Jude broke ground on the property last September, and then held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new home in May.

The hospital also named several other prize winners, including Owasso’s Preston Sunday as the recipient of a halo-style pendant necklace, courtesy of Israel Diamond Supply, and Collinsville’s Pam Gennardo as the recipient of a trip for two to Boston, Massachussets, and Kenny Chesney concert tickets.

Additionally, Jamie Irwin, of Hartshorne, won a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport, Michael Atzbach, of Jenks, won a $5,000 Reasor’s gift card, and Timothy Bridges, of Broken Arrow, won a $5,000 Bassett Furniture gift card.

Jeanie Mims, of Owasso, was named the winner of last year’s Dream Home for a $500,000, 2,600-square-foot residence, located in the same Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon.

In its 16-year run, the Tulsa Dream Home has raised $15.9 million since 2007. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.

