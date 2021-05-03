 Skip to main content
Bridge deck repairs on 56th St. N. over Bird Creek near Owasso begin May 3
Bridge deck repairs on 56th St. N. over Bird Creek near Owasso begin May 3

road construction

 Owasso Reporter file photo

On Monday, May 3, Tulsa County will begin repairing the bridge deck on the 56th St. N. Bridge over Bird Creek, just south of Owasso.

The repairs will fix damage in the concrete deck, extend the life of the bridge and provide for a smoother ride.

The bridge will remain open, but traffic will be limited to one-way controlled by a timed traffic light. Repairs are expected to take four to six weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and drive slowly as workers will be in close proximity to moving traffic.

Watch the Tulsa County Engineering Facebook page for updates at facebook.com/TulsaCountyEngineering.

