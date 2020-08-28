Brú Coffee House along Hwy 20 in Owasso offers one-stop shop for commuters

Local coffee enthusiasts now have a new spot to get their daily caffeine fix.
Brú Coffee House recently opened on East 116th Street about a mile east of US 169, where residents can swing by the drive-thru to grab their favorite beverage on the go.
Breanna Watson, who manages the shack, teamed up with a small group of people, including owner Tony Bruce, to provide a one-stop-shop for commuters traveling along the lengthy stretch of Highway 20.
“There’s nothing out here. There is over 22,000 cars that come to this intersection a day,” Watson said. “This location is just so great.”
Watson, who recently graduated with a marketing degree from Oklahoma State University, worked as a barista through college, and decided to combine her newfound skillset in sales with her longtime passion for coffee and open the business.
“I did our menus, I did our logos,” she said. “We sat down and picked each other’s brains, so this is it, this is what was born.”
Brú Coffee House, or a “minimalist coffee trailer” as Watson calls it, offers a variety of medium-roast blends from Cirque Coffee Roasters in Tulsa, as well as other beverages likes tea, frappés, energy drinks and more.
Popular items at Brú include its caramel macchiato and white chocolate mocha, as well as its iced Americano. The shop also offers different food items such as sausage rolls, burritos, croissants and bagels.
“We source our beans locally, and so we just want to make sure that we have a good coffee that’s fresh all the time,” Watson said, “and then of course we’re a drive-thru service, so we want to be as quick as possible.”
She said her favorite part about working at Brú is seeing her customers come through on a regular basis.
“I love being in here, being able to get people what they need and build relationships with them,” Watson said. “We get to know them personally, we get to know their drink, and it’s just a friendly conversation.”
When asked what it means to see her hard work come to life, Watson replied, “It’s actually amazing. There’s been a lot of hard work put into this, a lot of hours … it’s awesome for me.”