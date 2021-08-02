Bluestem Mercantile, Evergreen Coffee Co. debut in Owasso’s Redbud District

Downtown Owasso is now home to a new retail store and coffee shop.
Bluestem Mercantile and Evergreen Coffee Co. celebrated their grand opening in the Redbud District’s SEVEN6MAIN building on Saturday, July 31.
Both companies merged to occupy the building’s last vacant space, which formerly housed Drip Owasso, accompanying Wild Ivy, Wilder Brothers, The Steele Horse, MAD Eats and the anchoring restaurant SMOKE Woodfire Grill.
Michaela Lambert, owner of Bluestem, said she wanted to bring her store — a native-inspired, modern-western clothing and gift shop — to residents south of her hometown of Ramona.
“We just love Owasso; we think it’s a growing community, but it still has that really tight-knit family feel,” Lambert said, “so we thought this would be a good fit for our next endeavor.”
Owasso’s new mercantile, which serves as Lambert’s second Bluestem location after Ramona, opened in 2017, offers local shoppers a range of items, including apparel, candles, books, home goods, accessories and more.
Hailey Bergman, who owns Evergreen on the corner of 96th Street and 145th East Avenue, teamed up with Lambert, a longtime friend, to expand her business to more than just a drive-thru, which she has operated since 2018.
“When Michaela approached us about coming over here on Main Street, we were more than ready to open up a café setting,” Bergman said. “She’s one of our regulars over at the coffee shop. I love her sales and what she does, so it worked out.”
Lambert added, “Hailey and I joined together because … I wanted a coffee shop in here, and Evergreen is a crowd favorite here in Owasso. I really like how she runs her business, so that’s why we’re running it together.”
A large crowd, which included the liked of locals Cody and Tawanna Edwards, gathered at SEVEN6MAIN on Saturday to see the new store and peruse its offerings.
“It’s super cool to see more of a rustic, eclectic look meets modern,” Cody said. “I’m really excited to try their coffee too.”
Tawanna, his wife, added, “There’s so many people here, it’s hard to see what all is really in here, but from what I can tell, it looks awesome.”
They weren’t the only ones with positive words to say about Owasso’s new store, with Andrea Phillips and Autumn Linihan also weighing in about their experiences.
“I like this store,” Phillips said. “It’s cute, very midwestern styles here and affordable.
Linihan added, “There’s a good selection for taller girls, which we appreciate, and the home décor stuff is really cute.”
More information about Bluestem Mercantile and Evergreen Coffee Co. can be found at bluestemmercantile.com and Evergreen’s Facebook page.