Bluestem Mercantile, Evergreen Coffee Co. debut in Owasso’s Redbud District

“When Michaela approached us about coming over here on Main Street, we were more than ready to open up a café setting,” Bergman said. “She’s one of our regulars over at the coffee shop. I love her sales and what she does, so it worked out.”

Lambert added, “Hailey and I joined together because … I wanted a coffee shop in here, and Evergreen is a crowd favorite here in Owasso. I really like how she runs her business, so that’s why we’re running it together.”

A large crowd, which included the liked of locals Cody and Tawanna Edwards, gathered at SEVEN6MAIN on Saturday to see the new store and peruse its offerings.

“It’s super cool to see more of a rustic, eclectic look meets modern,” Cody said. “I’m really excited to try their coffee too.”

Tawanna, his wife, added, “There’s so many people here, it’s hard to see what all is really in here, but from what I can tell, it looks awesome.”

They weren’t the only ones with positive words to say about Owasso’s new store, with Andrea Phillips and Autumn Linihan also weighing in about their experiences.

“I like this store,” Phillips said. “It’s cute, very midwestern styles here and affordable.