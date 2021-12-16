Bikes for Kids: Natalie Cash collects 1,080 cycles in Owasso, exceeding goal for children in need

Natalie Cash is accustomed to holing up in a small tent 30 feet above the ground for several days in the middle of winter.

Such was the case when she spent half of this week atop scaffolding next to Owasso High School’s football stadium for her annual Bikes for Kids event.

Cash, on-air personality for 106.1 The Twister, has repeated this challenge for the last seven years as a way to collect hundreds of bikes for local children in need over the holiday season.

“I just wanted to find a creative way to bring the community together, and what other way to do that than for kids?” Cash said. “That’s why this is so important.”

Every year, she has exceeded her goal of just under 1,000 cycles, and this December was no different. Her goal for 2021 was 1,061 bikes — the number representing her radio station — and she ended up collecting 1,080.

To date, she has collected nearly 9,000 bikes through the event, which all toward Toys for Tots, the Salvation Army, Owasso Community Resources, Family & Children’s Services and Bike Club — a worthy cause for just a few days of discomfort in a cold canopy.