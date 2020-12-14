Bikes for Kids: K95.5 FM collects over 1,500 cycles as part of annual drive in Owasso

Every December, K95.5 FM morning co-host Natalie Cash visits Owasso for a few days to bear the cold in a small tent 30 feet above the ground.

She’s repeated this challenge for the last six years as a way to collect hundreds of bikes for local children in need over the holiday season. She’s met or exceeded her goal of 955 cycles every time, and this year was no different.

Cash took to her scaffolding for the annual fundraiser, Bikes for Kids, on Dec. 7, and came down just two days later after receiving more than 1,500 bikes from area residents and businesses — a quicker turnout than what she’s seen in years’ past, she said.

“I didn’t realize the response time was going to be as good, but it was, it was better than it’s ever been,” Cash said. “The community really, really just stepped up.”

Cash and her crew hosted the event in the 2 ½-acre parking lot of Jim Glover off of 106th Street near U.S. 169, where they lined the hundreds of bikes next to the Owasso Expressway for passersby to see.

The Tulsa radio station usually uses the parking lot in front of Owasso High School’s football stadium as its base for Bikes for Kids, but this year it collaborated with the Owasso car dealership to utilize an expanded space.