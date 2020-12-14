Bikes for Kids: K95.5 FM collects over 1,500 cycles as part of annual drive in Owasso

Every December, K95.5 FM morning co-host Natalie Cash visits Owasso for a few days to bear the cold in a small tent 30 feet above the ground.
She’s repeated this challenge for the last six years as a way to collect hundreds of bikes for local children in need over the holiday season. She’s met or exceeded her goal of 955 cycles every time, and this year was no different.
Cash took to her scaffolding for the annual fundraiser, Bikes for Kids, on Dec. 7, and came down just two days later after receiving more than 1,500 bikes from area residents and businesses — a quicker turnout than what she’s seen in years’ past, she said.
“I didn’t realize the response time was going to be as good, but it was, it was better than it’s ever been,” Cash said. “The community really, really just stepped up.”
Cash and her crew hosted the event in the 2 ½-acre parking lot of Jim Glover off of 106th Street near U.S. 169, where they lined the hundreds of bikes next to the Owasso Expressway for passersby to see.
The Tulsa radio station usually uses the parking lot in front of Owasso High School’s football stadium as its base for Bikes for Kids, but this year it collaborated with the Owasso car dealership to utilize an expanded space.
“… We were excited about it because we’re right off the highway, and that the use of our space would hopefully make the event as successful as possible,” said Jared Glover, vice president of the company. “We were blessed and happy to be a part of it.”
A number of businesses contributed to K95.5’s fundraiser this year, including Walmart, Academy, WaterStone Dry Cleaning in Owasso, Richardson Richardson Boudreaux law firm out of Tulsa and others.
The bikes will be distributed to children through several organizations, including Owasso Community Resources, which received 163 of them last week, along with Family & Children Services, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program and Toys for Tots, to name a few.
“The pandemic, I thought, was going to cause some problems, but if anything, it did the opposite of that and people were in the giving mood more than ever,” Cash said. “The range in businesses that I’ve never even heard of that really stepped up, and during a pandemic that’s just amazing.”
