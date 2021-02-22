 Skip to main content
Best in the Burbs: Voting now open for Owasso Reporter’s new 'best of' contest

Best in the Burbs

Voting has opened in the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group’s new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer.

You can now vote in the following groups that have more than 1,000 nominated businesses listed: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and place or business most missed during COVID.

The winners will be announced in a special section that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications, including the Owasso Reporter as well as the Wagoner County American-Tribune, Sand Springs Leader and Skiatook Journal.

Voting is now live at: go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021

