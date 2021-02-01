Best in the Burbs: Nominate your business now for Owasso Reporter’s new 'best of' contest (copy)

 Skip to main content
Best in the Burbs

Nominate now at:

go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021

.

The Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group, including the Owasso Reporter, have a new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer.

Nominations are open for the Best in the Burbs, and will end on Sunday, Feb. 7. The contest is only open to businesses without a Tulsa mailing address, and is just for those communities outside of the Tulsa area.

Nominations are needed for businesses and owners within the following groups: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and place or business most missed during the pandemic.

Anyone can make nominations. If you nominate at least 25 businesses or people, you can enter to win a $100 Visa gift card.

The five businesses with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round that starts on Feb. 22.

The winners will be announced in a special section that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications, including the Owasso Reporter, as well as the Wagoner County American-Tribune, Sand Springs Leader and Skiatook Journal.

There is no purchase necessary to nominate or win. Users may nominate one business per category for the duration of the nomination round.

Nominate now at: go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021.

jason.collington@tulsaworld.com

