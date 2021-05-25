Being together for spring football practice 'a blessing' for Rams

“We’re very excited to be here, getting a chance to improve and get ready for the season,” senior cornerback Brandon Ramsey Jr. said.

“We think about that loss all the time. It’s got to drive us, we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen again and we get the gold ball. We’re out here every day, we’re out here in the rain, no matter what, we want to make sure we get to our goal as a team.”

Spring practice also enables move-in players, such as defensive tackle Chris McClellan and quarterback Mason Willingham, to become familiar with their new teammates.

“It’s all about the competition, getting to see how we’re going to look,” said McClellan, a senior who came from Edison and is one of the state’s top college recruits. “We’ve got guys out here wanting to compete.”

Willingham, a junior, was a two-year starter at Skiatook. He is competing with returning starter Austin Havens for the starting position. It’s also the first spring practice at Owasso for senior running back DeShawn Kinnard, who joined the Rams at mid-season last year from Claremore.

The first week of practice was productive for the Rams.

“Even from Monday from Thursday we’ve come a long way,” Adams said. “We’ve got the pieces, we just need to unify each other and have leadership and we can do it this year. We’re very confident in our ability to do what we can do and play to our full potential.”

