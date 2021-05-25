Being together for spring football practice 'a blessing' for Rams

May has been much different for Owasso’s football team this year than in 2020.
Owasso’s spring work last year was done remotely as in-person activities were canceled for teams across the state due to the pandemic. This May, it’s back to spring practice as normal in Oklahoma.
“We were getting on the Chromebook for meetings every day last year, it’s better this year for sure,” Owasso junior receiver Cole Adams said. “It’s a blessing that we get to come out here and compete on these days whether it’s raining or not.
“It’s fun, we’re having a blast. This year is going to be fun.”
Senior receiver Kelan Carney added, “Last year we had to send in our film and work by ourselves. After not having it last year, it’s amazing, it’s blessed to be practicing with shoulder pass and getting a good feeling of getting hit.”
Senior linebacker Jake Clifton said being together for spring practice is important.
“We’ve just to put it together, get the chemistry going and we’ll be rolling come season,” Clifton said. “It’s way different than sitting and looking at a screen. Two years ago I was just a special teams player so this is my first real intense spring ball.”
The Rams adapted better than most teams last year to not having spring football as they went 11-0 before losing to Jenks in the Class 6AI semifinals.
“We’re very excited to be here, getting a chance to improve and get ready for the season,” senior cornerback Brandon Ramsey Jr. said.
“We think about that loss all the time. It’s got to drive us, we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen again and we get the gold ball. We’re out here every day, we’re out here in the rain, no matter what, we want to make sure we get to our goal as a team.”
Spring practice also enables move-in players, such as defensive tackle Chris McClellan and quarterback Mason Willingham, to become familiar with their new teammates.
“It’s all about the competition, getting to see how we’re going to look,” said McClellan, a senior who came from Edison and is one of the state’s top college recruits. “We’ve got guys out here wanting to compete.”
Willingham, a junior, was a two-year starter at Skiatook. He is competing with returning starter Austin Havens for the starting position. It’s also the first spring practice at Owasso for senior running back DeShawn Kinnard, who joined the Rams at mid-season last year from Claremore.
The first week of practice was productive for the Rams.
“Even from Monday from Thursday we’ve come a long way,” Adams said. “We’ve got the pieces, we just need to unify each other and have leadership and we can do it this year. We’re very confident in our ability to do what we can do and play to our full potential.”