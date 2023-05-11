The Owasso Chamber of Commerce cut a ribbon with Batteries Plus on Thursday.

The new store, located in Smith Farm Marketplace, offers battery, lighting, smart-home, key fob and phone repair products and services for both retail and business customers.

Owned and operated by local resident and entrepreneur Dabir Ahmed, Owasso’s Batteries Plus store is the third in the Tulsa area and the ninth in Oklahoma.

Ahmed, an Owasso native and former owner of the now closed Delta Café, chose to lay down more roots in his hometown by becoming a franchisee for the national technology company.

“I know this community very well; I know the people very well too,” Ahmed said. “Collinsville, Skiatook, Claremore, those people always come here to shop … and this (Owasso) is a kind of hub. I got lucky to select this location.”

Batteries Plus offers premium car and truck batteries as well as complementary services like free car battery testing and installation on most vehicles. The company also specializes in device repair and key services.

On-site technicians have professional certifications and hours of training time, providing expertise in phone and tablet repair and battery replacement, as well as in key cutting and auto key fob programming.

Batteries Plus in Owasso is located at 12140 E. 96th St. N., Ste. 104. Store hours are Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More information can be found at batteriesplus.com.