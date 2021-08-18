Bailey Ranch Golf Club to reopen Sept. 3 with slight rate increases following months-long renovations

Bailey Ranch Golf Club plans to reopen its doors on Sept. 3 with a slight rate increase following a months-long closure for major renovations across the premises.

The City of Owasso this year invested over $800,000 to upgrade the Owasso golf course’s irrigation system and install new greens at every hole.

The semi-private, 18-hole, par-72 course, located off of 86th Street and Mingo Road, spans about 6,800 yards and provides players with a links-style layout that winds through several upscale residential areas.

In May, Bailey Ranch closed to the public to expand and re-grass its 28-year-old greens, which met their expected lifespan of 15 to 30 years.

A TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass replaced Bailey’s existing SR 10-20 creeping bentgrass to better accommodate the greens’ ongoing wear and tear from hot weather and high traffic over the past three decades.

Bailey Ranch also replaced the outdated electrical components of its irrigation system and change the sprinkler-head configurations around its greens, which will coincide with the turf upgrades and help the course conserve more water in the process.