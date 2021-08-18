Bailey Ranch Golf Club to reopen Sept. 3 with slight rate hikes following months-long renovations

Bailey Ranch Golf Club plans to reopen its doors on Sept. 3 with a slight rate increase following a months-long closure for major renovations across the premises.
The City of Owasso this year invested over $800,000 to upgrade the Owasso golf course’s irrigation system and install new greens at every hole.
The semi-private, 18-hole, par-72 course, located off of 86th Street and Mingo Road, spans about 6,800 yards and provides players with a links-style layout that winds through several upscale residential areas.
In May, Bailey Ranch closed to the public to expand and re-grass its 28-year-old greens, which met their expected lifespan of 15 to 30 years.
A TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass replaced Bailey’s existing SR 10-20 creeping bentgrass to better accommodate the greens’ ongoing wear and tear from hot weather and high traffic over the past three decades.
Bailey Ranch also replaced the outdated electrical components of its irrigation system and change the sprinkler-head configurations around its greens, which will coincide with the turf upgrades and help the course conserve more water in the process.
In light of these improvements, Owasso City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 17, approved a slight rate increase for green fees and membership dues upon the course's reopening in September.
A regular round of 18 holes, along with twilight (after 3 p.m.), super twilight (after 5 p.m.), increased by $5. The hike also affected membership prices, with individuals rising by $14, weekdays (Mondays-Thursdays) by $15 and families by $29. Juniors also increased by $4 and seniors by $5.
Bailey Ranch has not incorporated a rate increase since 2016. Funding for the course’s renovation project was provided by excess revenues in the City’s General Fund, and required a budget amendment in the OPGA Fund.
Bailey Ranch processes on average about 28,000 rounds of golf every year, with staff seeing an uptick of about 10,000 more in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.