Bailey Ranch Golf Club set to close this summer to upgrade, expand greens across course

Bailey Ranch Golf Club will close its doors for four months this summer to carry out needed improvements across the premises.
The City of Owasso is investing nearly $1 million to upgrade the Owasso golf course’s irrigation system and install new greens at every hole.
The semi-private, 18-hole, par-72 course, located off of 86th Street and Mingo Road, spans about 6,800 yards and provides players with a links-style layout that winds through several upscale residential areas.
In May, the course will officially close to the public to expand and re-grass its 28-year-old greens, which have met their expected lifespan of 15 to 30 years, according to Superintendent Chris Cook.
“The turf on them is old and worn out … greens just weren’t quite making it through the summer without some bumps and bruises,” Cook said, “and we’re just going with a different type of turf that’s going to be more resilient.”
A TifEagle ultradwarf Bermudagrass will replace Bailey’s existing SR 10-20 creeping bentgrass to better accommodate the greens’ ongoing wear and tear from hot weather and high traffic over the past three decades.
Bailey processes on average about 28,000 rounds of golf every year, Cook said, and his staff saw an uptick of about 10,000 more in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the new turf will give the course a needed facelift to maintain those numbers.
“We want fast, smooth, firm greens that are consistent … and can handle the volume of players that we need to be profitable every year,” Cook said. “It’s going to allow us to have the conditions that customers expect for decades to come.”
Bailey also plans to replace the outdated electrical components of its irrigation system and change the sprinkler-head configurations around its greens, which will coincide with the turf upgrades and help the course conserve more water in the process.
Construction is expected to start on May 1 and will run through the beginning of September, with an estimated completion and reopening date set around Labor Day weekend.
Funding for the project will be provided by excess revenues in the City’s General Fund, and will require a budget amendment in the OPGA Fund.