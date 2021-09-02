Bailey Ranch Golf Club reopens Friday following months-long overhaul: 'This is the best I've seen it'

Longtime Bailey Ranch Golf Club member Dwight Rhodes was among the first to get a feel for the course’s new TifEagle ultradwarf Bermuda putting greens on Thursday.
His time spent on Bailey Ranch’s refurbished practice green came just a day before the Owasso course reopened to the public after a months-long closure for major renovations.
The City of Owasso this year invested over $800,000 to upgrade the property’s irrigation system and install new greens at every hole — an improvement that Rhodes was excited to see come to fruition, especially the addition of the TifEagle turf.
“They’re great (the greens), a lot better than what they have been,” said Rhodes, a member of over 20 years. “They’ve been through some tough times with the greens here in the past, and hopefully these will last us a long time.”
Year-long member Joe Townley, practicing alongside Rhodes, added, “I think I’m going to like these (greens) better. I like them … This is the best I’ve seen it … It’s pretty.”
The semi-private, 18-hole, par-72 course, located off of 86th Street and Mingo Road, spans about 6,800 yards and provides players with a links-style layout that winds through several upscale residential areas.
In May, Bailey Ranch closed to the public to expand and re-grass its 28-year-old greens, which met their expected lifespan of 15 to 30 years.
The new Bermudagrass replaced Bailey’s existing SR 10-20 creeping bentgrass to better accommodate the greens’ ongoing wear and tear from hot weather and high traffic over the past three decades.
“We want our community to have a nice public golf course and something that we can be proud of,” said Corey Burd, Bailey Ranch director, “and I think they’re going to be excited about the product we turned out, for sure.”
In addition to upgrading the greens, Bailey Ranch also replaced the outdated electrical components of its irrigation system and changed the sprinkler-head configurations, which will coincide with the turf upgrades and help the course conserve more water in the process.
“We want to provide a quality golf course along with that quality of life,” Burd said. “We’re excited about … getting back to playing golf and having tournaments and supporting the community, giving them something to do locally.”
In light of these improvements, Owasso City Council in August approved a slight rate increase for green fees and membership dues upon the course’s reopening on Sept. 3.
A regular round of 18 holes, along with twilight (after 3 p.m.), super twilight (after 5 p.m.), increased by $5. The hike also affected membership prices, with individuals rising by $14, weekdays (Mondays-Thursdays) by $15 and families by $29. Juniors also increased by $4 and seniors by $5.
Bailey Ranch has not incorporated a rate increase since 2016. Funding for the course’s renovation project was provided by excess revenues in the City’s General Fund, and required a budget amendment in the OPGA Fund.
Bailey Ranch processes on average about 28,000 rounds of golf every year, with staff seeing an uptick of about 10,000 more in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.