Bailey Ranch Golf Club reopens Friday following months-long overhaul: 'This is the best I've seen it'

Longtime Bailey Ranch Golf Club member Dwight Rhodes was among the first to get a feel for the course’s new TifEagle ultradwarf Bermuda putting greens on Thursday.

His time spent on Bailey Ranch’s refurbished practice green came just a day before the Owasso course reopened to the public after a months-long closure for major renovations.

The City of Owasso this year invested over $800,000 to upgrade the property’s irrigation system and install new greens at every hole — an improvement that Rhodes was excited to see come to fruition, especially the addition of the TifEagle turf.

“They’re great (the greens), a lot better than what they have been,” said Rhodes, a member of over 20 years. “They’ve been through some tough times with the greens here in the past, and hopefully these will last us a long time.”

Year-long member Joe Townley, practicing alongside Rhodes, added, “I think I’m going to like these (greens) better. I like them … This is the best I’ve seen it … It’s pretty.”

The semi-private, 18-hole, par-72 course, located off of 86th Street and Mingo Road, spans about 6,800 yards and provides players with a links-style layout that winds through several upscale residential areas.