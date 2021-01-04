Bailey Medical staff give Collinsville nursing home residents a Christmas to remember

Staff at Bailey Medical Center gave residents of North County Senior Living Center a Christmas to remember.

Employees at the Owasso hospital adopted the Collinsville-based nursing home over the holiday season as part of Bailey’s annual angel tree program.

Tandy Groves, HR director for the hospital, said they posted the names of North County residents and their gift suggestions throughout the month of December, and then each picked one to bless amid the pandemic.

“Our administration discussed helping seniors this year, as they had been so harshly affected during the pandemic, especially those in nursing homes,” Groves said. “We know typically seniors get lots of visitors during the holidays, but wouldn’t this year due to restrictions. So we wanted to do something to brighten the holidays for (them).”

Bailey staff provided different wants and needs that were requested by the residents. Requests ranged from wall décor to coats and jewelry to music CDs and more. Over 46 gifts were donated to North County.

Teresa Abel, life enrichment coordinator at North County, said she was excited to see the various gifts come in from the hospital’s employees, especially during a difficult season for the center’s residents.