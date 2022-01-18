Bailey Medical Center urges patients seeking COVID tests to avoid ER: ‘Our emergency room is overflowing’

Bailey Medical Center is urging asymptomatic patients to seek COVID testing outside its emergency room amid the latest omicron surge.

“Our emergency room is overflowing with patients, and a lot of it is patients requesting a COVID test,” said Rebecca Abshier, chief nursing officer for the Owasso hospital.

Abshier estimates that about half of the individuals currently walking through Bailey’s ER doors are seeking further confirmation about their health status as it relates to the coronavirus.

“Whether that’s to come back to work or they just want to know if they have (the virus) … I would say probably 50% of the patients we’re seeing is either COVID related or COVID test related,” she said.

Abshier heads up a small ER staff, with at least two registered nurses on hand at any given point throughout a normal day. Amid an already strained workforce due to the pandemic, Bailey faces greater challenges as more people with non-emergencies continue to file through the system.