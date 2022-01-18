Bailey Medical Center urges patients seeking COVID tests to avoid ER: ‘Our emergency room is overflowing’

Bailey Medical Center is urging asymptomatic patients to seek COVID testing outside its emergency room amid the latest omicron surge.
“Our emergency room is overflowing with patients, and a lot of it is patients requesting a COVID test,” said Rebecca Abshier, chief nursing officer for the Owasso hospital.
Abshier estimates that about half of the individuals currently walking through Bailey’s ER doors are seeking further confirmation about their health status as it relates to the coronavirus.
“Whether that’s to come back to work or they just want to know if they have (the virus) … I would say probably 50% of the patients we’re seeing is either COVID related or COVID test related,” she said.
Abshier heads up a small ER staff, with at least two registered nurses on hand at any given point throughout a normal day. Amid an already strained workforce due to the pandemic, Bailey faces greater challenges as more people with non-emergencies continue to file through the system.
“We have a highly engaged staff, but because of these COVID numbers … it has really just stretched them to their limit,” Abshier said. “It’s just taxing on your emergency department because it uses up all of your resources.”
Abshier encourages residents with minor or no symptoms to stay at home and visit the Tulsa Health Department’s website (tulsa-health.org) to find a clinic that will administer a COVID test.
“Only come to the emergency department if they have persistent chest pain or trouble breathing, any kind of new confusion … any kind of symptom that would indicate low oxygen levels,” she said.
The intake of patients seeking COVID testing at Bailey, a division of Hillcrest HealthCare System, is also evident across all of its Tulsa-area affiliates’ ERs, Abshier said.
In addition to the challenges related to ER congestion, Hillcrest is also seeing more COVID-positive patients admitted with symptoms across its district in the wake of the spread of the omicron variant.
“We’re sitting at 148 positive as of Tuesday morning (Jan. 18),” Abshier said. “This number is higher than the first go-around of COVID and the delta, so we’re seeing a higher number of these patients … With delta, we got as high as 143.”