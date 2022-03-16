Bailey Medical Center transforms office into ‘relaxation room’ for hospital employees

Bailey Medical Center recently opened a relaxation room for its employees.

The Owasso hospital created the space to serve as a calm and quiet area for nurses, doctors and other staff to unwind amid their stressful schedules, especially on the heels of a global pandemic.

“Our team takes care of high acuity patients; we’ve dealt with ER holds (and) sicker patients, and staff are working additional shifts,” said Scott Lasson, Bailey CEO. “We realize they’re going through a difficult and challenging time, and we understand it’s important for them to have their time and space to get away and relax.”

Bailey’s new relaxation room, which formerly housed a surgery scheduling office, underwent a makeover with new carpet, paint and dimmer lighting, and reopened in late January.

It now features two zero-gravity massage chairs, a bean bag chair and soothing sound machine to help create a stress-free environment.

Lasson said he has received positive feedback from those employees who have started using the newly renovated quarters.

“Staff love the room,” he said. “I’ve received several emails thanking us for providing the space. I just hope our team feels like they have a relaxing spot they can unwind in, and we were happy to provide that space for them.”

Bailey’s ongoing efforts to promote a positive workplace for its staff was recognized by Modern Healthcare in Sept. 2021, for example, when the hospital was named among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for fostering a high employee satisfaction throughout the year.