Bailey Medical Center sees low COVID patient intake amid post-delta variant lull as omicron looms

Staff at Bailey Medical Center is returning to normal operations amid a post-delta variant lull.
Hospital CEO Scott Lasson highlighted a large decline in new COVID-19 cases in mid-November, about two months after the Owasso hospital saw a spike in coronavirus-related admissions.
“Right now we do not have any COVID inpatients here at Bailey,” Lasson said. “We do continue to see COVID patients come through our ER; however, the majority of those don’t require hospitalization, and so we’re able to discharge those.”
The stark shift to lower cases that has carried into today came around first week of October with only two ER admissions, for example, compared with that of 44 going into the beginning of September, according to Lasson.
“Whenever we were at our peak with COVID during the summer, we had to reduce surgeries just because we did have COVID patients here hospitalized,” he said. “Our ICU was at capacity just with the staff we had available, and so because of that we had to reduce surgeries.
“However, as COVID numbers have gone down and with where they’re at now, we fully resumed operations as normal, so right now we don’t have any type of cap or reduction on our surgeries that are going on currently.”
Lasson’s team will continue to monitor any change in those statistics in the wake of the latest omicron variant, the first U.S. case of which appeared in California on Dec. 1.
He did mention seeing a slight uptick in coronavirus-related ER visits in recent weeks, although not at the levels his team faced earlier this year.
The newly appointed CEO, who replaced Keith Mason as Bailey’s foreman in June, said the pandemic has taken a toll on his team unlike anything he has experienced since joining the company in 2017.
“It’s definitely been a different world here at Bailey … It was nothing that Bailey had ever seen before,” Lasson said. “I’m definitely glad to see those numbers (cases) go down, not only just for our communities, but also for our staff to take some of that burden off them.”
Bailey has hosted several vaccine clinics for both staff and patients, including a recent booster clinic where the hospital issued its highest total number of shots in one day for about 100 recipients. In total, Bailey has issued about 200 doses.
Lasson and his staff plan to provide another round of vaccines for hospital employees over the next month in light of a potential federal mandate that is being challenged by Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.
Owasso’s other hospital to the south, Ascension St. John, is facing a temporary restraining order that halted the company’s employee vaccine requirement, in effect indefinitely until a Tulsa judge decides the legality of the mandate.