Bailey Medical Center sees low COVID patient intake amid post-delta variant lull as omicron looms

Staff at Bailey Medical Center is returning to normal operations amid a post-delta variant lull.

Hospital CEO Scott Lasson highlighted a large decline in new COVID-19 cases in mid-November, about two months after the Owasso hospital saw a spike in coronavirus-related admissions.

“Right now we do not have any COVID inpatients here at Bailey,” Lasson said. “We do continue to see COVID patients come through our ER; however, the majority of those don’t require hospitalization, and so we’re able to discharge those.”

The stark shift to lower cases that has carried into today came around first week of October with only two ER admissions, for example, compared with that of 44 going into the beginning of September, according to Lasson.

“Whenever we were at our peak with COVID during the summer, we had to reduce surgeries just because we did have COVID patients here hospitalized,” he said. “Our ICU was at capacity just with the staff we had available, and so because of that we had to reduce surgeries.

“However, as COVID numbers have gone down and with where they’re at now, we fully resumed operations as normal, so right now we don’t have any type of cap or reduction on our surgeries that are going on currently.”