 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bailey Medical Center’s Stacie Pales earns DAISY Award for outstanding patient care
0 Comments

Bailey Medical Center’s Stacie Pales earns DAISY Award for outstanding patient care

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
stacie pales

Pales, a nurse in Bailey Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit, was presented with the prestigious DAISY Award for going above and beyond in serving her patients at the Owasso hospital.

 Courtesy photo

Stacie Pales was honored with a special recognition going into the new year.

Pales, a nurse in Bailey Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit, was presented with the prestigious DAISY Award for going above and beyond in serving others at the Owasso hospital.

The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize medical staff who provide outstanding care to patients and their families on a daily basis. Bailey co-sponsors the award with Ardent Heath Services.

Pales was nominated and recognized by her peers for the compassion and kindness she showed a patient in December. The patient’s spouse recalled the care that Stacie provided to his wife during the duration of their stay.

“My wife has limited English language skills and Stacie takes her time to ensure my wife understands and is comfortable,” the patient said in a post published by Bailey on its Facebook page. “Superheroes don’t always wear a cape. Sometimes they have a name badge that reads, Stacie, RN.

“When we think of what makes an outstanding nurse, many words come to mind like compassion, excellence, professionalism, leadership, knowledge, expertise and care. Stacie demonstrated all of those traits and characters and can’t be compared to any other. Stacie sees beyond the color of our skin, the social-economical background of her patients and strives to provide her highest level of care.”

Bailey began presenting the DAISY Award to recipients in 2019. Since its debut at the local hospital, four healthcare staff members — Angie Carlile, Nicole Bearden, Amy Susan and Tabitha Spataro — have received the accolade.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert