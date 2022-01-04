Bailey Medical Center’s Stacie Pales earns DAISY Award for outstanding patient care

Stacie Pales was honored with a special recognition going into the new year.

Pales, a nurse in Bailey Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit, was presented with the prestigious DAISY Award for going above and beyond in serving others at the Owasso hospital.

The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize medical staff who provide outstanding care to patients and their families on a daily basis. Bailey co-sponsors the award with Ardent Heath Services.

Pales was nominated and recognized by her peers for the compassion and kindness she showed a patient in December. The patient’s spouse recalled the care that Stacie provided to his wife during the duration of their stay.

“My wife has limited English language skills and Stacie takes her time to ensure my wife understands and is comfortable,” the patient said in a post published by Bailey on its Facebook page. “Superheroes don’t always wear a cape. Sometimes they have a name badge that reads, Stacie, RN.