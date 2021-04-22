Bailey Medical Center’s Nicole Bearden receives DAISY Award for outstanding patient care

Nicole Bearden is proving that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

The nightshift nurse in the medical/surgical unit at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso recently received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Bearden earned a nomination from a patient at The Center for Bariatrics at Bailey for the accolade, which recognizes the outstanding, compassionate care nurses provide patients and families on a regular basis.

“The patient said Nicole was so caring and compassionate, showing real empathy and understanding during her time with us,” said Becky Abshier, chief nursing officer at Bailey. “Stories like this truly highlight what an amazing nurse Nicole is. I’m proud to work alongside her every day.”

Patients, families and colleagues may nominate nurses through a nomination form, which is available at Bailey Medical Center. The hospital DAISY committee chooses the award recipient, and awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.

Previous recipients of the DAISY Award are registered nurses Leslie Stelzer and Angie Carlile.