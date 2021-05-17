Bailey Medical Center CEO Keith Mason announces retirement after 53 years in health care

After spending 53 years in health care, including 13 years with the Hillcrest HealthCare System, Keith Mason, CEO of Bailey Medical Center, announced his retirement, effective May 25.

Mason joined BMC as chief nursing officer in 2008, and was named CEO in 2010. He previously served as CNO and interim CEO at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Mason’s longstanding career has been marked by several achievements. During his tenure at BMC, the hospital has consistently been recognized for a patient-focused culture, and continuously awarded an “A” in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. His attention to workforce engagement has also led to BMC being named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work nine times, with this year’s honor being announced on May 15.

In addition, Mason has been named CEO of the Year by Ardent Health Services two times and brought home the Ardent Cup, awarded for a hospital’s overall performance, five times.

“I’ve had a successful career and touched a lot of people’s lives in 53 years, but not as much as they’ve impacted mine,” Mason said. “I hope I leave a legacy behind me that will be continued, and someone will make it even better than what I’m leaving behind.”