Bailey Medical Center CEO Keith Mason announces retirement after 53 years in health care

After spending 53 years in health care, including 13 years with the Hillcrest HealthCare System, Keith Mason, CEO of Bailey Medical Center, announced his retirement, effective May 25.
Mason joined BMC as chief nursing officer in 2008, and was named CEO in 2010. He previously served as CNO and interim CEO at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Mason’s longstanding career has been marked by several achievements. During his tenure at BMC, the hospital has consistently been recognized for a patient-focused culture, and continuously awarded an “A” in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. His attention to workforce engagement has also led to BMC being named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work nine times, with this year’s honor being announced on May 15.
In addition, Mason has been named CEO of the Year by Ardent Health Services two times and brought home the Ardent Cup, awarded for a hospital’s overall performance, five times.
“I’ve had a successful career and touched a lot of people’s lives in 53 years, but not as much as they’ve impacted mine,” Mason said. “I hope I leave a legacy behind me that will be continued, and someone will make it even better than what I’m leaving behind.”
Effective June 1, Scott Lasson will assume leadership as CEO of BMC. Lasson has been with Hillcrest since 2015, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, from an undergraduate intern at Hillcrest South to his most recent position as assistant administrator of BMC. He has also served as a member of the executive management team, overseeing operations at the hospital and responsibility for the development and implementation of its strategic plan.
Lasson earned both his MBA and his Bachelor of Science degree in health care administration from Northeastern State University.
“I’ve met thousands and thousands of people who have helped me and I’ve learned from,” Mason said. “I’ve learned what to do, what not to do and how people want to be treated, and I used that in all my interactions. If I leave a legacy, it’s for everyone to say, ‘Why are we here?’ The answer is simple. It’s to take care of the patient.”