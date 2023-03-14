The Bailey Educational Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program through March 31.

BEF, a non-profit organization founded in Jan. 2007, serves citizens of Owasso and surrounding communities through various activities and events focused on education and family.

As part of its many efforts, the group started its annual scholarship program in 2015 with up to $5,000 set aside for each medical professional to help them achieve their dreams.

Owassons Ronan Locker and Caleb Smith, for example, both received BEF’s top scholarships in 2022, which set them on a course for success in their education journeys.

Smith, a graduate of Owasso High School and Oklahoma State University, is a five-time winner of BEF scholarships. He is continuing his journey at OSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“During the next two years, I will travel to the corners of Oklahoma to treat the very people I saw at the nonprofit clinics,” Smith said. “I am thrilled to participate in medicine where it is so desperately needed.”

Locker, an OHS graduate, is a three-time winner of BEF scholarships. He is pursuing a biomedical engineering degree at Stanford University.

In his scholarship essay, he stated: “I’m no stranger to the generosity of the Foundation. With the support I have received over the past few years, I have achieved feats I never dreamed possible at the school of my dreams.”

Every year, BEF strives to increase the amount set aside for scholarships by hosting events like this year’s Dress Sale, March 25-26; second annual Golf Tournament, June 23; annual Murder Mystery Dinner & Silent Auction, Oct. 7; and Bunco for a Cause event each month.

Since starting its scholarship program, BEF has awarded about $134,500 to 98 students.

For more information about the Bailey Education Foundation or its annual scholarship program, visit baileyeducationfoundation.com.

