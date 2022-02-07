Bailey Education Foundation now accepting applications for 2022 scholarship program

The Bailey Education Foundation announced it is now accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program.

BEF, a non-profit organization founded in Jan. 2007, serves citizens of Owasso and surrounding communities through various activities and events focused on education and family.

As part of its many efforts, the group started its annual scholarship program in 2015 with $5,000 set aside to help four young medical professionals achieve their dreams.

That amount has since increased, with BEF awarding upward of $20,000 every year to several high school seniors and those pursing continuing education with an emphasis in a career in the medical field.

Owassons Ronan Locker and Caleb Smith, for example, both received BEF’s top scholarship of $5,000 in 2020, which set them on a course for success in their education journeys.