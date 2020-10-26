Backing the Blue: Owasso residents show their support for local law enforcement

Travis Sellers, president of Owasso FOP, said he felt compelled to host the event in light of the ongoing civil unrest across the nation that has occurred throughout the last several months.

“With all the negative attention that law enforcement received this year, we just thought this would be a great thing to do, to show our police officers how much you guys support us,” Sellers said to Saturday’s crowd.

The gathering played host to several guest speakers, including Owasso Police Chief Scott Chambless, Rogers County Sherriff Scott Walton and other local officials. State legislators Rep. Kevin Hern and Sen. J.J. Dossett also made special appearances.

Chambless spoke briefly about the surge in police support, but also the uptick in applicants wanting to join the force — particularly the six new full-time officers who were recently hired on at Owasso PD.

“We always get the, ‘I want to do this,’ ‘I want to serve,’” Chambless said, “but you can just see something a little bit different in these job interviews where there was a deep, burning desire to get involved and to make a difference in this career.