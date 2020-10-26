Backing the Blue: Owasso residents show their support for local law enforcement

Brenda Thompson isn’t afraid to turn heads in her hometown.
She proved that to be true by attending a Back the Blue rally outside Owasso City Hall over the weekend.
Thompson joined several other residents at the inaugural event — hosted by the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police, in partnership with Back the Blue Police Inc., on Saturday — to show their gratitude for local law enforcement.
Thompson, whose son, Caleb Thompson, serves as an officer on the force, arrived with a large sign that read, “DEFEND not DE-FUND: SUPPORT OUR POLICE.”
“… We drove over here to surprise him and let him know that we were supporting the community and him,” Thompson said. “We’re just proud of him and appreciate everything, the service, that the men and women do for us.”
Dawn Profit, Caleb’s aunt, also stood alongside Thompson, holding another sign that read, “We Support Law Enforcement: BLUE LIVES MATTER.”
“We’re here to support police officers and the work that they do, putting their lives on the line,” Profit said, “and we respect them, and we believe in their good will and good work.”
Caleb could be seen from a distance donning a big smile and signaling a thumbs-up to his mom and her sister. He was among about a dozen officers who attended the rally, with their friends and families by their sides.
Travis Sellers, president of Owasso FOP, said he felt compelled to host the event in light of the ongoing civil unrest across the nation that has occurred throughout the last several months.
“With all the negative attention that law enforcement received this year, we just thought this would be a great thing to do, to show our police officers how much you guys support us,” Sellers said to Saturday’s crowd.
The gathering played host to several guest speakers, including Owasso Police Chief Scott Chambless, Rogers County Sherriff Scott Walton and other local officials. State legislators Rep. Kevin Hern and Sen. J.J. Dossett also made special appearances.
Chambless spoke briefly about the surge in police support, but also the uptick in applicants wanting to join the force — particularly the six new full-time officers who were recently hired on at Owasso PD.
“We always get the, ‘I want to do this,’ ‘I want to serve,’” Chambless said, “but you can just see something a little bit different in these job interviews where there was a deep, burning desire to get involved and to make a difference in this career.
“After these new six … they’ll be 66 police officers in this community policing almost 40,000 people. We have one of the lowest crime rates in the entire state. It’s the law-abiding citizens that live in this community day in and day out doing what’s right, treating each other with respect … and supporting our police officers.”
Sellers echoed Chambless’ comments, sharing his affinity about serving a community whose residents show up on a chilly Saturday afternoon to express their appreciation for him and his crew.
“I don’t know how many times I’m just sitting in my patrol vehicle … and people driving by and do a little heart shape with their hands, rolling down your windows and telling you love us, you support us … things like that go a long ways with us.”
