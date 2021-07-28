Author, speaker John Formica, the ‘Ex-Disney Guy,’ inspires Owasso business, community leaders

Renowned author and motivational speaker John Formica paid a visit to Owasso earlier this week.

Formica, aka the “Ex-Disney Guy,” stopped by Wheels and Thrills Monday morning as part of an event hosted by the Owasso Chamber of Commerce to help inspire local business and community leaders.

The former Disney executive discussed how to operate a business with the “Disney Model,” which included several tips on hiring, employee retention and customer satisfaction, along with creating unique guest experiences.

Tammy Johnson, owner of Wheels and Thrills, heard Formica speak at two previous roller skating seminars, and wanted to share the same enthusiasm with her staff at the Owasso family entertainment center.

“I get so excited listening to him, but it’s hard to bring that excitement back to my team,” Johnson said, “so I just decided, ‘I’m bringing him here,’ so I did.”

Johnson said Formica’s insight gave her team a renewed sense of passion and purpose for serving the Owasso community in their 26,000-square-foot facility offering indoor skating, laser tag, arcades, a children’s play zone and more.