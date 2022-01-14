Auditions for 2022 OK Summer Arts Institute open to Owasso performing arts students

Owasso performing arts students will soon have an opportunity to further hone their musical talents on a statewide stage.

The Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain will host auditions for its chorus and orchestra offerings at the Owasso High School on Thursday, Feb. 3.

OSAI hosts the annual event at Quartz Mountain State Park in southwestern Oklahoma, where student receive advanced, college-level training and mentorship in the disciplines of acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting, film and video, orchestra and photography.

Its multidisciplinary structure allows students both intense studies in their chosen discipline and new exposure to unfamiliar art forms.

Several Owasso students, including Logan Blunt and Anna Lonergan, for example, have attended OSAI in the past, and said they enjoyed their time in the program.

“OSAI is an absolutely phenomenal experience that every kid in the arts deserves to be part of,” said Blunt, a 2018 student. “OSAI has completely changed the way I see and perceive music. I am so thankful to be able to attend this program two times.”