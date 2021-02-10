Auditions for 2021 OK Summer Arts Institute open to Owasso performing arts students

Owasso performing arts students looking to hone their talent and learn more about their craft are in luck.
Auditions for the 2021 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain are currently underway, and are being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will still be held in person, but one month later than normal, July 10-25.
Renowned teaching artists from across the country travel to Quartz Mountain, where they provide advanced, college-level training and mentorship to young artists in one of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting, film and video, orchestra and photography.
Several Owasso students, including Logan Blunt and Anna Lonergan, for example, have attended OSAI in the past, and said they enjoyed their experiences in the annual program.
“OSAI is an absolutely phenomenal experience that every kid in the arts deserves to be part of,” said Blunt, a 2018 student. “OSAI has completely changed the way I see and perceive music. I am so thankful to be able to attend this program two times.”
Lonergan, who attended OSAI in 2019, added, “This amazing program has changed my life as a performer and as a student. It shows you how to appreciate your gifts and shows you other people’s gifts as well.”
Every student accepted into OSAI receives a full scholarship to attend. The State Department of Education, Oklahoma Arts Council and numerous private foundations underwrite the program costs to ensure that the experience is in reach of any talented student, regardless of their financial means.
Application instructions are listed on the Oklahoma Arts Institute’s website at oaiquartz.org/OSAI. Applicants are also encouraged to follow OAI's social media accounts (@oaiquartz) for tips and updates.