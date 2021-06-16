Ask the Expert: 'Why is proper password protection so important?'

Q: Why is it so important to have password protection and 2FA/MFA?

A: The story may go like this:

“I received an email from Netflix that my account has been suspended. I clicked on the link and entered my login information. Nothing happened at first. Now I have charges on my credit card that I don’t recognize.”

“I received an email from Amazon that my purchase for a $2,500 widget is on its way. What? I didn’t order a widget. I clicked the link, and it needed my Microsoft email account. I entered it in, and now people are getting emails that didn’t come from me.”

“I received a call from Microsoft that my computer has been hacked. I let them on my computer, they cleaned it up and charged me $249. Now they are calling back saying the same thing and I now need to pay more.”

I know what some of you are thinking: “It won’t ever happen to me. My business is small, so they won’t target me.” I assure you that everyone is a target. Stay educated and protect yourself with a good password and enable extra security to validate the password.