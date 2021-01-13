 Skip to main content
Ask the Expert: “Why is chiropractic care so important for my health?”

Dr. Kyle Cavitt

Cavitt

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

Q: Why is chiropractic care so important for my health?

A: Chiropractic care can help with low back/neck pain, migraines and sciatic pain.

Research shows that chiropractic adjustments are important in keeping your brain and central nervous system communicating with the rest of your body through the spinal column and the nerves that enter and exit at every level. This helps all systems of the body, including its response to outside stimuli like viruses and bacteria.

This is important now more than ever. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need to stop being reactive in nature with our health, and rather proactive in the way we take care of ourselves. Routine chiropractic care is essential to a proactive healthy lifestyle.

Regular chiropractic adjustments not only make pain and other problems disappear out of your life, but it promotes the healthy functioning of all the systems throughout your body, including organ function and immune response.

Regular maintenance checkups with a chiropractor keep your entire body functioning at its best. These chiropractic wellness treatments help keep a healthy balance in all systems of your body, including cardiovascular, digestive, reproductive and your immune system.

At Green Country Chiropractic, we see children of all ages for ADD, allergies, asthma, bed wetting, colic and infantile reflux, and we even do sport-specific treatments to help with a player’s athletic performance. We see adults for numbness/tingling in their hands and feet, high/low blood pressure, dizziness/vertigo, GERD, ear infections and more.

Business profile

Dr. Kyle Cavitt, owner

Green Country Chiropractic

116th St. N & Hwy 169

Owasso, OK

918-553-6770

gogreenchiro.com

