Ask the Expert: “How can I best prepare for Oklahoma’s impending tornado season?”

Q: How can I best prepare for Oklahoma’s impending tornado season?

A: Spring, and Oklahoma wicked weather, are right around the corner. Though most of us are familiar with warning signs, protection and planning for tornado season, this is a good time of year to be sure your household is ready.

Plan to ensure you can act quickly and get the best available protection during a tornado. Plan and practice specifically how and where you will take cover. Sign up for emergency alerts and warnings. Know where to seek shelter if you should need to.

We often see a change in the color of the sky prior to a tornado. Many of us are familiar with that strange greenish tint. You may hear a sudden quiet occurring within or shortly after a thunderstorm. The wind may die down and the air may become still. You may see an approaching cloud of debris, especially at ground level, that can mark the locations of a tornado, even if a funnel isn’t visible. Debris falling from the sky is another sign of an approaching tornado, as is a roar that sounds like a freight train.