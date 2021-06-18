Ask the Expert: 'Am I getting the most from my 401(k)?'

Q: Are you getting the most from your 401(k)?

A: If your employer offers a 401(k) plan, consider yourself fortunate, because a 401(k) is a great way to help build retirement savings. But are you taking full advantage of your plan? To help ensure you are maximizing the benefits of your 401(k), consider the following suggestions:

Earn your employer’s match.

It’s a good idea to contribute as much as you can afford to your 401(k) plan (in 2021, you can put in up to $19,500, or $26,000 if you’re 50 or older). At least put in enough to earn your employer’s matching contribution if one is offered. If you don’t contribute enough to earn the full match, you’re shortchanging yourself. For example, if your employer matches 50% of what you contribute, perhaps up to $5,000, and you put in $8,000, your employer’s 50% match will just be $4,000. You’re actually leaving $1,000 “on the table.”

Evaluate the Roth option.