The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce recently appointed a new office manager.

Ashlee Peterson joined the chamber staff earlier this month, and will oversee the day-to-day operations of the local organization.

She replaces Lyn Phares, who has served at the helm of the chamber since last May.

“I’d just like to see our community flourish in any way that I can do that,” Peterson said. “We’ve got some really great stores here that are bringing folks from out of town in, so I’d like to be a part of helping that grow.”

Peterson will help the chamber continue to foster alliances within the business community, enhance and support economic development and provide leadership for the ongoing growth of Collinsville.

Peterson also serves as a real estate agent with McGraw Realtors out of Owasso.