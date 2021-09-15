Ascension St. John sites, including Owasso’s campus, 'light up the sky' to honor frontline workers

“Remember our folks that are on the front line,” Nowlin said. “They’re the ones who are showing up in these 12-hour shifts day in and day out and have been in this fight for 18 months. Those are the ones we want to honor and give thanks for and support.

“Early on, folks really recognized that. But now we’re getting back to school and football games — which is great — but let’s continue to remember them.”

Nowlin also said another way to show support for health care workers is by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccine not only protects someone from the virus, but it also decreases the likelihood of that person going to a hospital, thus protecting health care workers.

“If we can keep folks out of the hospital who are fighting COVID-19, then it allows us to continue to serve all of our community and the needs they have,” Nowlin said.

“The bed capacity is still very limited in the community. By being vaccinated, you are supporting the front line. You are also protecting yourself and those around you.”

At the service, the Rev. Robert Turner prayed for the workers and offered words of inspiration.