Ascension St. John Owasso volunteer logs more than 6,000 hours over 16-year career

Colleen Schneider has devoted countless hours to a calling she loves.

The longtime Ascension St. John Owasso volunteer recently received a prestigious award from the local hospital for her dedication to serving her community.

Schneider, who works at Ascension’s guest services desk, located inside the hospital’s main entrance, was recognized for logging more than 6,000 hours over her 16-year volunteer career.

“Colleen loves to greet and meet new people, and finds meaning in volunteering … as she recognizes many people as friends and acquaintances,” said Rebecca Brungardt, director of Guest and Volunteer Services at Ascension.

“She is an ambassador for patients and guests who enter the hospital, and she helps them find patient rooms and other destinations in the facility.”

Prior to the pandemic, Schneider and her husband, Leon, greeted patients and staff on Wednesdays. She now currently serves at the hospital on Thursdays — a role that she is proud to continue filling.

“I like volunteering at Ascension St. John Owasso because I have lived in Owasso a long time, and I see many of my friends and people I know from the community,” Schneider said.

In addition to Schneider, 20 other Owasso volunteers have served 1,385 hours in the hospital, providing care to patients and guests and assisting the hospital associates, since July 2021.

For more information about volunteering at Ascension St. John Owasso, contact Karie Jones, volunteer coordinator, at 918-274-5063, or visit the hospital’s website at healthcare.ascension.org/locations/oklahoma/oktul/owasso-ascension-st-john-owasso.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.