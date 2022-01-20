Ascension St. John Owasso honored for efforts to reduce tobacco use in Oklahoma

Ascension St. John Owasso was recently recognized for its ongoing efforts to reduce tobacco use in Oklahoma.

Hospitals Helping Patients Quit, an initiative of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, recognized 14 hospitals and clinic partners, including the Owasso health care site, at OHA’s Connect 21 annual member meeting in November.

Ascension achieved notable benchmarks in reducing tobacco use in Oklahoma by implementing a permanent and standard best-practice protocol for identifying, counseling and referring individuals to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline for coaching support and nicotine replacement therapy.

Ascension’s Owasso site logged 120 total referrals, second to the organization’s only other Tulsa-area participating affiliate, its Broken Arrow campus, which brought in 250 referrals.

The other 12 hospitals — located in Ada, Ardmore, Clinton, Miami, Norman, Oklahoma City and Porter — all recorded 20,480 tobacco-related referrals during the duration of the program.

Through effective, health care provider-driven tobacco treatment services, HHPQ partner hospitals and clinics have referred 51,469 patients to OTH, resulting in an estimated 36,114 years of life saved and $18.1 million in reduced health care costs as well as personal spending on tobacco products.