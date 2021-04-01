Ascension St. John Owasso displays historic traveling crucifix for staff, patients amid pandemic

Guests and staff at Ascension St. John Owasso were greeted with a poignant sight earlier this week.

The local hospital displayed a first-of-its-kind traveling pandemic crucifix in the entranceway of its main lobby on Tuesday, March 30.

Ascension received the crucifix in December from Archbishop Mitchel Rozanski of the St. Louis Archdiocese as a symbol of hope for both medical staff and their patients in their fight against the coronavirus.

“It’s a tangible way for us to realize that we’re the healing ministry of Jesus, and uniting our prayer of healing and just the journey of this pandemic with the other Ascension facilities and the greater community at large,” said Ron Tremblay, vice president and chief mission integration officer for Ascension.

The crucifix represents the same one that inspired the people of Rome to turn to God during an epidemic in 1522, Tremblay said. Pope Francis returned that crucifix to Rome in the early days of the 2020 pandemic.

Owasso’s hospital was one of the first stops Tremblay and his team made during their journey to display the crucifix at nearly a dozen Ascension sites across northeast Oklahoma and surrounding states over the next two weeks.