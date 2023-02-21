Ascension St. John recently signed a new, three-year agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma.

The contract, reached for Feb. 1, 2023, includes six Ascension St. John Medical facilities and the Ascension Medical Group.

Ascension’s Owasso location, along with its Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bartlesville, Nowata and Sapulpa sites, are included in the partnership, which will continue to promote quality, cost-effective health outcomes for BCBSOK members.

The six hospitals will remain in these networks of Blue TraditionalSM, Blue Choice PPOSM, Blue Preferred PPOSM, Blue Advantage PPOSM, BlueLincs HMOSM and Native BlueSM.

“Our agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma offers security for thousands of Oklahomans who look to Ascension St. John as their trusted healthcare provider,” said Jeffrey D. Nowlin, FACHE, Ascension St. John CEO and Ascension Oklahoma Ministry Market Executive. “Quality healthcare coverage goes hand in hand with quality medical care.”

Stephania Grober, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, added, “Providing the most comprehensive access to care in Oklahoma is the foundation of what we do, and we are excited to continue this partnership with Ascension. Our new agreement means our members can continue to seek care at these facilities, with their doctor’s at in-network benefit levels.”

Ascension’s latest announcement comes just a few weeks after it cut a ribbon on a new $8 million wing at its Owasso hospital. Located on the facility’s third floor, the section consists of four intensive care unit beds and 14 progressive care beds to accommodate more incoming patients.

Members with questions about benefit coverage or in-network providers are encouraged to call the number on the back of their member ID card or visit bcbsok.com.