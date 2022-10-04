Ascension St. John Owasso adopts new initiative to improve birth outcomes

Ascension St. John Owasso is stepping up its efforts to help local families successfully navigate their pregnancies and improve overall birth outcomes.

The Owasso hospital this week adopted TeamBirth, a national project spearheaded by Ariadne Labs out of Boston, Massachusetts, that focuses on enhancing maternal and neonatal results through communication and teamwork.

The initiative provides a platform for patients, families and hospital staff to collaborate effectively during the labor process by identifying the names of team members, the patients’ preferences, their plan of care, the timeline of labor and the next scheduled check-ins.

“TeamBirth is a quality improvement project where we really want to refocus … our patients to be the central part of everything that we do, every conversation that we have and really, ultimately, every decision that we make,” Trisha Short, clinical implementation specialist with Ariadne Labs, said during a ceremony at the hospital on Monday.

“This is really meant to enhance the incredible work that you guys (Ascension staff) are already doing and to really empower your patients, your nursing staff … but those that also come with these women to give birth, their support team, give them the opportunity to be really be involved in the journey.”

From 2018 to 2019, Ariadne Labs piloted TeamBirth in four community hospitals across the United States. The program is now active in dozens of hospitals across the nation, including Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, with others in the works.

Funded by Oklahoma Department of Health, TeamBirth is the centerpiece of the Delivery Decisions Initiative of Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Barbara O’Brien, director of the Oklahoma Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative, a partner with TeamBirth, said she’s looking forward to seeing the program come to fruition at the Owasso hospital.

“We’re really excited to be here for you all to launch TeamBirth here at Ascension St. John Owasso,” O’Brien said at Monday’s ceremony, “having those conversations, making decisions together, ensuring that the patient’s preferences are heard and they’re valued and they’re respected.”

Ascension St. John Owasso President Wyatt Hockmeyer lauded the efforts of Ariadne Labs to bring TeamBirth to the forefront of his hospital.

“We’ve become a center for excellence for women’s health,” Hockmeyer said, “and as everything’s evolved, we’ve moved into focusing on the social determinants of health and empowering our patients to collaborate and have a voice in the care process, and so tonight is kind of a culmination of all of that.”

More information about Ariadne Labs and TeamBirth can be found at ariadnelabs.org.