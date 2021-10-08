Ascension St. John announces $16M expansion, adding 24 beds to Owasso hospital

Ascension St. John announced bed expansions at both its Owasso and Broken Arrow hospital locations.

The investment will allow the healthcare organization to meet the continued needs of these growing communities through access to timely, quality care. In addition, this expansion will help relieve the demand for care at Ascension Medical Center in Tulsa.

“We highly value our partnership with Ascension St. John in Owasso,” Owasso City Manager warren Lehr said in a news release. “Their continued investment and expansion of healthcare services and ministry to northeast Oklahoma is great news for our community.”

Ascension’s expansion includes the addition of 24 acuity-adaptable beds at each hospital campus. Acuity-adaptable beds are designed to support a care model that allows a patient to stay in the same room, regardless of the level of care, until discharged from the hospital. Initially, the 48 new beds will allow for up to intermediate levels of care.

“More beds to provide better services to patients is positively supportive of the caring and thriving community we aspire to be in Owasso,” Lehr said.