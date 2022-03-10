Ascension Medical Group St. John opens new primary care clinic in Collinsville

Collinsville is expanding its reach in the healthcare industry.

Ascension Medical Group St. John held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new primary care clinic with the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

The facility, located at 1205 W. Main St., opened next to Collinsville Family Pharmacy in the building that formerly housed OSU Medicine.

“We’re trying to keep people from having to travel a distance,” said Ramona Miller, COO of Ascension Medical Group. “We want to be able to provide care in their neighborhood and become part of a community that’s growing and has great leadership.”

Collinsville’s new clinic will provide local citizens with preventative care, annual physical exams, health screenings, women’s health, well-child visits and immunizations.

It will also offer asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis checkups; mammograms and colorectal screenings; diagnosis and treatment of illness and injuries; and guidance on nutrition, health and fitness.

Ascension’s ribbon-cutting was marked with a prayer and ceremonial blessing by the organization’s staff at Thursday’s event.

“We are so blessed to have you here,” Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk told clinic staff. “We … see ourselves as the city set on a hill, that we do spread love and the gospel and His (God’s) light, so this just goes hand-in-hand with what we are doing and seeing in our community right now.”

Breann Audet, Chamber president, added, “It’s just an awesome opportunity to help grow the community as well as their (Ascension’s) business. We’re excited as a chamber to partner with them.”

The clinic team at the new Collinsville site consists of a nurse practitioner, a licensed practical nurse, a few medical assistants and a supervising physician.

Clinic hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Patients may schedule appointments by calling

918-748-7500 or schedule online at GetStJohnCare.com. Both virtual and in-person appointments are also available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.