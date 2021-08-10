As classes resume, Collinsville school officials eye $10.4M bond issue in September

As Collinsville students and staff head back to the classroom on Aug. 19, district administrators will also prepare for their upcoming bond election this fall.
Local voters will be given the opportunity to turn up at the polls on Sept. 14 to cast their ballot for Collinsville Public Schools’ $10.4 million bond issue.
The funds, if greenlighted by the public, will go toward constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and improving school sites overall.
Additionally, approval of the proposal with allow CPS to levy and collect an annual tax to pay the interest on these bonds, and to also constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal amount due.
CPS’ last major districtwide bond issue, which passed in Feb. 2018, allocated $7.5 million toward similar projects, including the addition of a flexible learning classroom, a band room and an agriculture education facility, to name a few developments.
In that election, 692 Collinsville citizens submitted their ballots, with 598, or 86%, of them voting for the measure, and only 94, or 14%, voting against it, according to the Tulsa County Election Board.
Likewise, the district’s bond issue in Oct. 2013 for $20 million, which paved the way for a new fourth- and fifth-grade building, garnered the consent of voters by an overwhelming 87% margin.
Owasso Public Schools also expects to hold another bond election, tentatively this winter, on the heels of its $11.3M measure passed by voters in Feb. 2020 and its $57 million issue also greenlighted by residents in Oct, 2017.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for CPS’ upcoming election is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. Voters can submit a request at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Owasso Reporter staff will provide more details about CPS’ $10.4 million bond issue closer to the time of the election.