As classes resume, Collinsville school officials eye $10.4M bond issue in September

As Collinsville students and staff head back to the classroom on Aug. 19, district administrators will also prepare for their upcoming bond election this fall.

Local voters will be given the opportunity to turn up at the polls on Sept. 14 to cast their ballot for Collinsville Public Schools’ $10.4 million bond issue.

The funds, if greenlighted by the public, will go toward constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and improving school sites overall.

Additionally, approval of the proposal with allow CPS to levy and collect an annual tax to pay the interest on these bonds, and to also constitute a sinking fund for the payment of the principal amount due.

CPS’ last major districtwide bond issue, which passed in Feb. 2018, allocated $7.5 million toward similar projects, including the addition of a flexible learning classroom, a band room and an agriculture education facility, to name a few developments.

In that election, 692 Collinsville citizens submitted their ballots, with 598, or 86%, of them voting for the measure, and only 94, or 14%, voting against it, according to the Tulsa County Election Board.