Artistic father-daughter duo reflect on creative pastimes in Owasso, across nation

Kristin Davis can’t help but smile when reminiscing about her life’s work with her father.

The longtime local artist, who follows in the creative footsteps of her dad, Wayne Bass, enjoys reflecting on their shared canvasses as much as she enjoys crafting them.

The father-daughter duo has devoted thousands of hours to building and designing different works of art through their Owasso-based LLC, Painted Illusions and Foam Creations — a venture that has brought them closer together over the last several years.

“I love him being my partner,” Davis said. “That’s what I enjoy the most is truly having him by my side.”

Bass added, “It’s been really good working with her; it’s just a blessing.”

One special keepsake from their handiwork with Painted Illusions — specializing in unique murals, foam creations, set designs and faux finishes for commercial and residential clients — is a small end piece from a bench they designed for the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.

The famous attraction located over 1,200 miles away from their hometown of Owasso once displayed their work as part of a former exhibit, which now lives on in a faint image imprinted on the side of the lumber for their remembrance.