Artistic father-daughter duo reflect on creative pastimes in Owasso, across nation

Kristin Davis can’t help but smile when reminiscing about her life’s work with her father.
The longtime local artist, who follows in the creative footsteps of her dad, Wayne Bass, enjoys reflecting on their shared canvasses as much as she enjoys crafting them.
The father-daughter duo has devoted thousands of hours to building and designing different works of art through their Owasso-based LLC, Painted Illusions and Foam Creations — a venture that has brought them closer together over the last several years.
“I love him being my partner,” Davis said. “That’s what I enjoy the most is truly having him by my side.”
Bass added, “It’s been really good working with her; it’s just a blessing.”
One special keepsake from their handiwork with Painted Illusions — specializing in unique murals, foam creations, set designs and faux finishes for commercial and residential clients — is a small end piece from a bench they designed for the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C.
The famous attraction located over 1,200 miles away from their hometown of Owasso once displayed their work as part of a former exhibit, which now lives on in a faint image imprinted on the side of the lumber for their remembrance.
“It was just a scrap of the table wood that we used, and so it was around there, so I just lobbed it off and then I made it for him (Wayne),” said Davis, who crafted the piece and gifted it to her father for Christmas one year.
The faith-based museum at the nation’s Capital served among the first of hundreds of venues, both in and out of state, to showcase Davis’s and Bass’s one-of-a-kind creations — many of which still hold the same sentimental value as that original table piece.
Carving a path of creative pastimes
It all started when Bass traveled the country in the early 1970s designing event sets and marketing catalogues as an art director for a local crane company. Following a 20-year stint on the road in the commercial trade, he worked as an artist for Church on the Move close to a decade before devoting his golden years to working alongside his daughter.
“I had jobs (ages) 15 on up that was art related,” said Bass, who has always enjoyed creating “the new things that come up that people have need for, and just trying to come up with a design for it.”
Davis took to the trade early on, gleaning inspiration from her father. She competed in several school art competitions, which eventually led her to land her first job designing a mural at an optometrist’s office in Owasso. She has since worked as an independent contractor for several commercial design firms and churches under the umbrella of Painted Illusions.
“It’s always been in my world, in my wheelhouse of what I love to do,” Davis said of her longtime craft.
Their experience combined, the close-knit pair’s taste in the arts is only complemented by their talents, as evidenced by the scope of their expanding influence in the community.
“Our style is very diverse because we do everything from portrait work to whimsical wall paintings in homes and churches,” Davis said. “Everything is a custom piece, so we morph into what their (the customers’) needs are.”
That diversity has been brought to life through Davis’s and Bass’s sculptures on display in several Owasso restaurants like Hideaway Pizza and Bricktown Brewery, as well as through their murals at Plaza de Toros and many area elementary schools.
Their influence transcends city limits, however, pulling on the heartstrings of passersby at places like the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City and churches in other states such as California and New York.
“Just doing what I do, it’s a blessing to be able to do truly something you really love and you feel like you’re truly doing the gifts that God gave you,” Davis said. “He gave you these hands to do this.”
Bass added, “It’s just a joy having the satisfaction when it’s done and see people say, ‘Wow, good job’ or ‘Good work,’ just mainly the joy of having it done and feeling good about it.”
Leaving a lasting family legacy
The father-daughter duo recently teamed up again, this time for the silver screen, designing set pieces for the upcoming 2022 biographical historical drama, “Reagan,” starring Dennis Quad in the lead role of the 40th U.S. president.
Their time at one of the filming locations in Guthrie constructing a replica of the wall outside the Washington Hilton Hotel where Reagan was shot has given them an opportunity to grow closer together.
“To really work side by side with him all the time … just the presence of each other, it’s just neat to know that he’s around,” Davis said. “I think that’s going to be the hardest thing is the day I don’t have him beside me, I don’t know how I’m going to function.”
That day looms far on the horizon as Bass plans to continue to play an active role in Painted Illusions, although he’s entrusting Davis to carry on his legacy when it comes time to depart the family business.
“She’s just amazing; just everything that you’d want in a daughter, she’s twice that,” Bass said. “Having my daughter take over … pass it on, I feel good about it.”
Of course, their years of shared experiences live on in remnants of pastimes forever preserved in different works of art observed by onlookers across the Owasso community and throughout the nation.