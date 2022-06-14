Arkansas music teacher from Owasso nominated for 2023 GRAMMY Music Educator Award

An Arkansas music teacher from Owasso is using his ear for sound to gain nationwide acclaim.

Nicholas Fernandez, an Owasso High School alumnus, teaches at Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Arkansas, and was named a quarterfinalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award.

Fernandez is among nearly 210 music teachers from 180 cities across the country named recipients of the prestigious award, presented through a joint partnership of the Recording Academy and the GRAMMY Museum.

The Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators — kindergarten through college at public and private schools — who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

“Being nominated for the Grammy Music Educator Award came as a surprise, as it has never been something on my radar,” Fernandez said. “The fact that I was nominated by one of my students provides affirmation that I am positively influencing them through music, which is exactly what I set out to do in the beginning.

“I hope this acknowledgment brings attention to the importance of music education in Bentonville and the positive effects it has on our community.”

In total, nearly 1,500 initial nominations were submitted. In addition to the quarterfinalists, 125 legacy applicants from 2022 will also be eligible to win the award this year. The semifinalists will be announced in September.

The recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023, which takes place ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. The 10th annual honoree will be flown to Los Angeles to attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards and a range of GRAMMY Week events. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants.

Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants. The matching grants provided to the schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion, Ford Motor Company Fund.

Art Haddaway with the Owasso Reporter contributed to this story.