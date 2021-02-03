 Skip to main content
Area realtors moves and news: Owasso native Jamie McKee-Evans joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Tulsa office

  Updated
jamie mckee-evans

McKee-Evans

 Courtesy of Chinowth & Cohen

Jamie McKee-Evans has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Tulsa office.

She grew up in and graduated high school from Owasso.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, McKee-Evans worked as a paralegal and an executive assistant in hospital administration. She brings her attention to detail and quick responsiveness to her real estate business today.

As a full-service agent since 2018, McKee-Evans is familiar with residential listings in the Tulsa Metro area including Bixby, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Verdigris and Broken Arrow, where she currently lives.

In her leisure time, McKee-Evans spends time with her family, goes to the lake and enjoys activities with her 7-year-old granddaughter.

