Area realtors moves and news: Kim Artus joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Kim Artus recently joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Artus grew up in Nevada, but has lived in Oklahoma long enough to call herself an Okie.

As a full-time, full-service agent since 2005, Artus is familiar with residential, commercial, new construction, land and lake listings Tulsa and its surrounding communities including Owasso, Collinsville, Bixby, Jenks and Skiatook.

As a seasoned agent, Artus has worked helping buyers and sellers through the ups and downs in the real estate market for 15 years.

“I survived the crash of 2008,” Artus said, “and acquired valuable knowledge in short sales and bank foreclosures.”