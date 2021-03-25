 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area realtors moves and news: Kim Artus joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Area realtors moves and news: Kim Artus joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

{{featured_button_text}}
kim artus

Artus

 Courtesy of Chinowth & Cohen

Kim Artus recently joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office.

Artus grew up in Nevada, but has lived in Oklahoma long enough to call herself an Okie.

As a full-time, full-service agent since 2005, Artus is familiar with residential, commercial, new construction, land and lake listings Tulsa and its surrounding communities including Owasso, Collinsville, Bixby, Jenks and Skiatook.

As a seasoned agent, Artus has worked helping buyers and sellers through the ups and downs in the real estate market for 15 years.

“I survived the crash of 2008,” Artus said, “and acquired valuable knowledge in short sales and bank foreclosures.”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News