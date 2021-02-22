Area realtors moves and news: Kaedi Worley joins Renaissance Realty in Owasso

Kaedi Worley recently joined Renaissance Realty in Owasso.

Since getting licensed in Jan. 2019, Worley has continued to succeed in her efforts to serve her community as a real estate agent.

Worley just celebrated her two-year anniversary in the business, and is looking forward to significant growth in 2021.

“I believe with … my outside the box vision for a future team, we really have something special to offer our clients,” Worley said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to use the gifts God has given us to make a significant impact.”

Worley has earned Rookie of The Year honors and Rising Star recognition in Real Producers Magazine, closing over 70 transactions.

“Kaedi is to the core what Renaissance is all about,” Renaissance said in a Facebook post. “She is a perfect fit and we can’t wait to see all of her success this year.”