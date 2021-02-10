Area realtors moves and news: Jo Ann Johnson joins Chinowth & Cohen’s Owasso office

Jo Ann Johnson has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtor’s Owasso office.
Johnson was born in Tulsa and grew up in and graduated high school from Catoosa. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oklahoma State University, then her Master of Business Administration from Northeastern State University.
Before entering the real estate field, Johnson enjoyed a successful 30-year career in the aerospace industry. She worked in budgeting and finance as a shop supervisor and program finance analyst, as well as in supply chain management as a business and planning analyst. The latter taught her sales comparisons and customer service skills, which she brings to her real estate clients today.
As a full-time, full-service agent, Johnson is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Collinsville and Owasso, where she currently lives.
When not selling real estate, she volunteers teaching Sunday school at her church and enjoys scrapbooking.